News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
52 minutes ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
2 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
2 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
3 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
3 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
A rating of one means that major improvement is necessaryA rating of one means that major improvement is necessary
A rating of one means that major improvement is necessary

All the Luton restaurants, takeaways and cafes with a 1 star food hygiene rating

The ratings were correct as of April 4

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST

If you’re planning on eating out or getting a takeaway this Easter weekend you might want to take a look at this list.

According to the Food Standards Agency, eight eateries in Luton currently have a food hygiene rating of just one. There were none with ratings of zero.

Food hygiene ratings help people to choose where to eat out or shop for food by telling them how seriously the business takes its food hygiene standards.

The majority of restaurants, canteens and eateries in Luton have ratings of three or higher.

Establishments like takeaways, pubs and bars are rated in three areas when they are inspected: hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities, and management of food safety.

Dildar Tandoori Restaurant and Alauddin Sweets Centre had a rating of one but were recently inspected and new ratings will be published soon, so will not be included in the list.

Here are all the businesses in Luton that currently have a rating of one according to the Food Standards Agency.

The bubble tea and waffles shop is located inside the Mall in Luton town centre. It was inspected on March 6 this year. (picture for illustrative purposes only)

1. Beebs Bubbles

The bubble tea and waffles shop is located inside the Mall in Luton town centre. It was inspected on March 6 this year. (picture for illustrative purposes only) Photo: Olivia Preston

Photo Sales
The takeaway on Dunstable Road was visited by inspectors on February 28 2023.

2. Chico’s Parmi N Shakes

The takeaway on Dunstable Road was visited by inspectors on February 28 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The cafe on the Sundon Park Parade was visited on February 16 2023.

3. Morton's Cafe

The cafe on the Sundon Park Parade was visited on February 16 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
On March 7, the tapas bar on Wellington Street was visited by inspectors.

4. Papa J's

On March 7, the tapas bar on Wellington Street was visited by inspectors. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LutonFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards Agency