The ratings were correct as of April 4

If you’re planning on eating out or getting a takeaway this Easter weekend you might want to take a look at this list.

According to the Food Standards Agency, eight eateries in Luton currently have a food hygiene rating of just one. There were none with ratings of zero.

Food hygiene ratings help people to choose where to eat out or shop for food by telling them how seriously the business takes its food hygiene standards.

The majority of restaurants, canteens and eateries in Luton have ratings of three or higher.

Establishments like takeaways, pubs and bars are rated in three areas when they are inspected: hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities, and management of food safety.

Dildar Tandoori Restaurant and Alauddin Sweets Centre had a rating of one but were recently inspected and new ratings will be published soon, so will not be included in the list.

Here are all the businesses in Luton that currently have a rating of one according to the Food Standards Agency.

Beebs Bubbles The bubble tea and waffles shop is located inside the Mall in Luton town centre. It was inspected on March 6 this year.

Chico's Parmi N Shakes The takeaway on Dunstable Road was visited by inspectors on February 28 2023.

Morton's Cafe The cafe on the Sundon Park Parade was visited on February 16 2023.

Papa J's On March 7, the tapas bar on Wellington Street was visited by inspectors.