All the pubs in Luton and Dunstable in Camra’s Good Beer Guide 2026

By Olivia Preston

Published 10th Oct 2025, 09:26 BST
It’s that time again – Camra has released its annual Good Beer Guide, showcasing the UK’s finest pubs for real ale and cider.

For 2026, eight pubs from Luton and Dunstable have earned a place on the prestigious list. However, the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) warns that the latest figures reveal another decline in UK brewery numbers – with 149 closures and only 71 new openings, most involving smaller, independent operators seen as vital to consumer choice.

Ash Corbett-Collins, Camra’s chairman, said: “Each edition of the Good Beer Guide is a collectible snapshot of beer and pub culture that year. This year’s Guide is a testament to the remarkable resilience of

publicans, continuing to achieve excellence and choice for consumers despite a backdrop of sky-high tax bills and a lack of action from Government.”

Ready to discover your next real ale haven? Start scrolling!

One of Luton’s smallest pubs, famed for its Victorian green tiles and quirky brass pint holders. A two-star Camra heritage gem serving St Austell Tribute in the heart of the Hat District.

1. The Great Northern - Bute Street, Luton

One of Luton’s smallest pubs, famed for its Victorian green tiles and quirky brass pint holders. A two-star Camra heritage gem serving St Austell Tribute in the heart of the Hat District. Photo: Google Maps

Last year’s Camra Pub of the Year for South Bedfordshire, this historic High Town pub offers seven rotating ales, Belgian beers, real ciders, quiz nights, and a lively outdoor area on Luton Town match days.

2. Bricklayers Arms - High Town Road, Luton

Last year’s Camra Pub of the Year for South Bedfordshire, this historic High Town pub offers seven rotating ales, Belgian beers, real ciders, quiz nights, and a lively outdoor area on Luton Town match days. Photo: Google Maps

This modern Wetherspoon in Grove Park offers up to five guest ales, craft beers, and a spacious outdoor patio overlooking Grove House gardens. Named after local grammar school alumnus and Hollywood star Gary Cooper, it’s a popular weekend spot near the Grove Theatre.

3. The Gary Cooper - Court Drive, Dunstable

This modern Wetherspoon in Grove Park offers up to five guest ales, craft beers, and a spacious outdoor patio overlooking Grove House gardens. Named after local grammar school alumnus and Hollywood star Gary Cooper, it’s a popular weekend spot near the Grove Theatre. Photo: Google Maps

A characterful back-street pub near Luton town centre, serving four rotating ales and popular for live bands, DJ nights, and late weekend openings. Its large covered outdoor area and proximity to Kenilworth Road make it a favourite on match days.

4. The Black Horse - Hastings Street, Luton

A characterful back-street pub near Luton town centre, serving four rotating ales and popular for live bands, DJ nights, and late weekend openings. Its large covered outdoor area and proximity to Kenilworth Road make it a favourite on match days. Photo: Google Maps

