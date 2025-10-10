All the pubs in Luton and Dunstable in Camra’s Good Beer Guide 2026

For 2026, eight pubs from Luton and Dunstable have earned a place on the prestigious list. However, the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) warns that the latest figures reveal another decline in UK brewery numbers – with 149 closures and only 71 new openings, most involving smaller, independent operators seen as vital to consumer choice.
Ash Corbett-Collins, Camra’s chairman, said: “Each edition of the Good Beer Guide is a collectible snapshot of beer and pub culture that year. This year’s Guide is a testament to the remarkable resilience of
publicans, continuing to achieve excellence and choice for consumers despite a backdrop of sky-high tax bills and a lack of action from Government.”
Ready to discover your next real ale haven? Start scrolling!
1. The Great Northern - Bute Street, Luton
One of Luton’s smallest pubs, famed for its Victorian green tiles and quirky brass pint holders. A two-star Camra heritage gem serving St Austell Tribute in the heart of the Hat District. Photo: Google Maps
2. Bricklayers Arms - High Town Road, Luton
Last year’s Camra Pub of the Year for South Bedfordshire, this historic High Town pub offers seven rotating ales, Belgian beers, real ciders, quiz nights, and a lively outdoor area on Luton Town match days. Photo: Google Maps
3. The Gary Cooper - Court Drive, Dunstable
This modern Wetherspoon in Grove Park offers up to five guest ales, craft beers, and a spacious outdoor patio overlooking Grove House gardens. Named after local grammar school alumnus and Hollywood star Gary Cooper, it’s a popular weekend spot near the Grove Theatre. Photo: Google Maps
4. The Black Horse - Hastings Street, Luton
A characterful back-street pub near Luton town centre, serving four rotating ales and popular for live bands, DJ nights, and late weekend openings. Its large covered outdoor area and proximity to Kenilworth Road make it a favourite on match days. Photo: Google Maps