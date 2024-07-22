Bear Club signs new lease after iconic jazz venue in Luton was saved from closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bear Club has signed a new lease securing its future as the town’s iconic jazz club venue.

The Bear Club was saved from closure after the property arm of Luton Town FC bought the building in Guildford Street in May.

Uncertainty about the Bear Club’s future had circulated for months after the freeholders of the Mill Yard site announced their decision to sell the venue.

The Luton News reported the building’s new owners were “keen to keep” the venue open – and 2020 Developments, the property division of Luton Town FC, was revealed as the buyer of the historic building bringing an end to the uncertainty.

Band performing in The Bear Club. Picture: Neil Simmonds

A statement on The Bear’s X account, said: “We are delighted to finally announce that The Bear is staying put.

“After a lot of ups and downs over the last few months and having come perilously close to having to close or move we can now confirm that we have now signed a new lease ensuring the The Bear remains in its natural habitat for the foreseeable future. We look forward to a more secure future providing many more top quality nights with world class music.”