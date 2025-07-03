11 of the best deals across UK pubs and restaurants for July 2025 - including TGI Fridays and The Ivy

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 16:55 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 16:55 BST

Here is a list places offering deals this July 🍴

If you fancy a meal out but are conscious of your budget, there are plenty of incredible restaurants offering many amazing deals.

Deals at top pubs and restaurants include ‘Kids Eat for £1’, ‘10 Dishes for £10’, as well as lunch and family offers.

Here are 11 of the best pub and restaurant deals for July 2025.

Hungry Horse is offering a range of deals including; Kids Eat for £1 every Monday, Buy One Get One Free on burgers on Fridays, Curry Wednesday (includes a curry and a drink for £10), Two Course Thursday (a dessert can be purchased for £1 when a main is bought at full price), and much more.

Brewdog is offering a range of deals within its bars. Deals include; Cocktail Happy Hour, Kids Eat Free, Wings Wednesday and a lunch deal which includes a cheeseburger or sub, fries and a drink from £10.95.

ASK Italian is offering a July deal which includes a free Limoncello cheesecake with your meal. The deal is only available to members of the ASK Perks scheme.

Italian restaurant Frankie & Benny’s is currently offering a family deal which includes two adult mains, two children’s meals, two sides and two drinks for £40. They also offer a lunch set menu from £9.95.

