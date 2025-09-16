Blend family unveils food partner line-up ahead of Tower Bridge Collective launch

Thirteen independent kitchens come together to shape London’s most anticipated culinary destination.

Blend Family is proud to reveal the full Food Partner line-up for Tower Bridge Collective, 13 independent kitchens that will anchor the space and define its culinary identity. The reveal marks a major milestone in the lead-up to the launch, offering a first look at the flavours, founders, and food stories set to shape London’s newest cultural destination.

This marks the fourth site in the team’s award-winning portfolio, joining Cutlery Works and Cambridge Street Collective in Sheffield, and Kargo MKT in Salford Quays.

Tower Bridge Collective will host 13 independent kitchens, each selected for their originality, craft, and cultural authenticity.

The building of Tower Bridge Collective

Featured Food Partners:

Chocolate Bar by Bullion – Bean-to-bar chocolate from one of the UK’s leading craft chocolatiers, offering custom drinks and baked pairings.

Clapping Seoul - Korean street food rooted in memory and tradition, led by founders Jay and Emma.

Mae Thai – A family-run Thai kitchen serving generational recipes with bold, home-cooked flavour.

Lakshmi's Indian Kitchen

Jimmy’s Burgers – Northern-born smash burgers crafted with premium ingredients and obsessive precision.

+84 – Vietnamese comfort food inspired by Ho Chi Minh City’s street stalls and family recipes.

Fuego 1987 – Halal, gluten-free Californian Mexican fusion with signature birria tacos and playful sides.

Inamo Sukoshi – Award-winning sushi and Asian street food from the team behind Inamo, reimagined for fast-paced venues.

Baity

House of Habesha – Eritrean and Ethiopian dishes made using traditional methods, with fusion twists and gluten-free options.

Sapore – Authentic Italian cooking with modern flair, featuring schiacciata sandwiches and pistachio tiramisu.

Baity – Palestinian cuisine with national recognition, known for its hand-whipped hummus and signature Sunday roast.

Thatziki – Greek street food from brothers Jack and Luke, made from scratch with no shortcuts.

Leopard Pie – Neapolitan pizza and cult-favourite Honey Butter Rings, born from generosity and crafted with care.

Lakshmi’s Indian kitchen – Soulful Indian cooking rooted in family tradition, spanning a 20-year journey from market stall to flagship venue.

Tower Bridge Collective is a platform for independent chef entrepreneurs. It’s a space where culinary excellence meets cultural expression, and where every dish invites connection.

This isn’t just a new opening. It’s a statement of intent. A bold reimagining of what food halls can be: inclusive, and fiercely flavour-driven. With Tower Bridge Collective, Blend Family continues to push the boundaries of hospitality, building places that feed people and the culture around them.