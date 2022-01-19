Brits would rather go teetotal than vegan this January

Brits are more likely to participate in Dry January than take part in Veganuary, according to research (Credit: Shutterstock)

Brits would rather ditch alcohol for January (70 per cent), than give up meat and dairy (30 per cent), according to a study.

The research, led by plant-based snack brand, Gosh!, found we are more likely to run a marathon (five per cent), participate in Dry January (nine per cent) or join the gym (11 per cent) than take part in Veganuary.

The 31-day vegan challenge asks participants to only eat plant-based foods; meaning no meat, fish, dairy, eggs or even milk chocolate.

The main apprehensions raised amongst participants are two-fold: price and difficulty.

Yet, almost half (45 per cent) of those who participated in Veganuary last year actually kept up the plant-based diet, with a quarter claiming it was easier than expected.

With research proving vegan meals cost approximately 40 per cent less than meat or fish-based meals, a change in diet could have benefits for post-Christmas bank balances.

Twenty-six per cent of survey respondents claim the environment would be their top motivation for participating in Veganuary, closely followed by health and trying new foods.

“Veganuary is the perfect time to discover and experiment - and it’s great to see around a fifth of us feel the same," said a Gosh! spokesperson.

"Veganuary is often associated with what you have to give up, but there’s so much that you gain as well. Whether you’re challenging yourself to learn new recipes, try new foods, or just generally eat a bit healthier, it’s a great way to start the year off.”

The number of vegans in the UK is estimated to be around 600,000 and rising.

Those adopting a plant-based diet can also expect a whole host of health benefits.

Last year, half of people surveyed saw some improvement to their health, with reported benefits including increased energy and mood.

To learn more about Veganuary visit: