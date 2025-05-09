Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Caffe Nero has launched its first ever Matcha range ☕

Caffe Nero has announced a brand-new Matcha range

I tried the Vanilla and Strawberry Iced Matcha Latte

I was pleasantly surprised by the new drink - but I found Matcha plain

Caffe Nero has announced that it has launched its first-ever Matcha range, with two flavours Vanilla, and Vanilla and Strawberry.

I have never tried Matcha before (I know, I’m so late to the party), but given its popularity it is certainly a drink I was eager to try.

Caffe Nero’s Vanilla and Strawberry Iced Matcha Latte really caught my attention, as it sounded and looked absolutely delicious, so I thought I’d finally give Matcha a try.

I tried Matcha for the very first time with Caffe Nero’s new range - here is what I thought | Caffe Nero

But before we get into my thoughts on how the drink tasted, it's worth mentioning how appetising and appealing the drink looked.

The mix of the green matcha with the red of the strawberry sat at the bottom of the drink, and of course plenty of ice, made me very excited to take a sip.

On the first sip, I was very pleased with the taste. The Strawberry and Vanilla Iced Matcha was very sweet, fruity and refreshing.

I really enjoyed the drink, although I will say that it was the addition of the strawberry which was a personal highlight for me.

As I finished the drink, the Strawberry flavour lessened and while I still enjoyed the drink, I found the rest of the Matcha flavour to be quite plain.

The Strawberry and Vanilla Iced Matcha was an absolutely delicious drink and a great move by Caffe Nero.

I’m interested in trying Matcha on its own without additional flavours in the near future.

Caffe Nero’s Matcha range is available for a limited time, with the drinks starting from £4.25. For more information on the new range and Caffe Nero’s other drinks, please visit its website.

