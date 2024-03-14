The Luton branch of Chicken George closed in October 2022

A much-loved fried chicken business is coming back to Luton in May for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Chicken George, which has two other locations – one in Bedford and another in Hitchin – will serve its award-winning chicken dishes to guests at the music festival in Stockwood Park.

In a Facebook post with a poster of the Big Weekend announcement, it said: “The first of many events we are doing this summer in Luton. See you there.”

The takeaway first opened on Hitchin Road in 1985, but closed in October 2022 after its owners said it was too small and not viable to keep open.

Chicken George also teased that it may return to the town for good. In a Facebook post it added an image of Batman’s bat signal, changed to the Chicken George logo, and the words: “Luton October 2024.”