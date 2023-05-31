News you can trust since 1891
Chopstix Noodle Bar opens in Luton Airport

The restaurant is located after the security checks
By The Newsroom
Published 31st May 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:55 BST

A Pan-Asian noodle chain has opened its newest store, and first-ever airport location, at Luton Airport this week.

On Monday (May 29), Chopstix welcomed passengers and treated them to fresh dishes, all served from its wok station.

Rob Burns, marketing director, said: “Our team is looking forward to welcoming travellers through the doors as we open just in time for the busy summer months. Luton Airport has an exciting range of restaurants and we are excited to join the ranks.”

Pictured: Chopstix
