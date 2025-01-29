Dunstable pub set to reopen at 'end of March' after major refurbishment

Published 29th Jan 2025, 16:00 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 16:00 GMT
The Iconic Wheatsheaf Dunstable.
The Iconic Wheatsheaf Dunstable. Picture: Google Maps
The new manager of Dunstable pub has confirmed that the site will undergo a major renovation and remain a place for drinks, food and live music.

The Iconic Wheatsheaf has been bought by Paulina Mediation Ltd and will be renovated throughout.

New manager, Avinay Ka said: “We are changing everything from the ground to the garden. There will be new upgrades of technologies, and we will keep it with the history of Dunstable.

"To be honest, the Wheatsheaf has a great potential, because the building is old. We just want to make it nice and there's a great space for outdoor functions and parties within the garden.”

The plans for the pub include installing screens to show football matches, organising more live shows and getting DJs to perform.

When asked about a date for the reopening, Mr Ka said: “Maybe March. End of the month.” He added: “We will welcome [former customers] with a big smile. There will be more offers waiting for them.”

