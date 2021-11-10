Elvis tribute from Luton is All Shook Up after taking UK Kings Crown title

An Elvis tribute artist was All Shook Up after unexpectedly winning top place in his first-ever contest as The King.

Paul Wilson, originally from the Ashcroft area of Luton, dusted off his Elvis outfit during the first lockdown, and beat off 12 of the UK's top Elvis tribute artists to win the UK Kings Crown award in Southend on Sea recently.

A lifelong Elvis fan after his mum took him on a trip to Blackpool, Paul last played the King in 2009 before taking up very successful Facebook Live concerts in March last year.

Elvis tribute artist Paul Wilson

He and his partner Karen have been performing as The Wilsons since 2010, keeping audiences entertained with 50 and 60s music as well as soul and rock and roll.

But was it just Beginner's Luck for Paul aged 38? He said: "I didn't expect to win, I didn't even expect to get into the final, I couldn't believe it!"

And he will be brushing off his Blue Suede Shoes for another competition in Weston Super Mare in February against 40 other would be contestants with the winner representing the UK in a major contest in Memphis.