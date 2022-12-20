Former England and Luton football star Ricky Hill is guest of honour at re-opening of popular pub

Former England and Luton footballer, Ricky Hill, was guest of honour at the re-opening of The Hansom Cab pub in Stopsley, following a major refurbishment.

The popular pub has undergone a full transformation modernising both the interior and exterior of the popular venue.

Internally, The Hansom Cab has been completely redesigned with additional seating, new furniture, revamped toilets and a fully upgraded kitchen.

Nicky Reynolds, general manager of The Hansom Cab, pictured with Ricky Hill. Photograph by Jane Russell

The pub’s sport offering has also been bolstered, with new dedicated zones created around the bar to enhance viewing, making for a great live sport experience.

There has also been extensive work done to the dog-friendly outside area, increasing seating with upgraded TVs and sound systems, and new festoon lighting.

With just a week to go until Christmas, there is a variety of festive activities planned for the whole family to enjoy, from a Christmas music quiz on December 22 to live music on New Year’s Eve.

Nicky Reynolds, general manager of The Hansom Cab, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with our pub’s new look. We can’t wait to welcome back our regulars, and we’d love to see some new faces too.

“We had a fantastic opening event with Ricky Hill, but it doesn’t stop there. Check our Facebook page for all the latest information on our amazing activities.

“Guests will also be able to take advantage of a range of food and drink deals, including two main meals for only £11.99 Monday to Friday, to help with the cost of living.

“To keep locals entertained all year round, the pub has compiled a packed schedule of events such as ‘Earn Your Wing Challenge’ on a Tuesday, free pool on a Wednesday and live entertainment every Saturday.

“What’s more, the Hansom Cab is also a Greene King Season Ticket site, meaning regulars can download the Season Ticket app for a free drink when they sign up and get 10% off selected drink purchases through the app.”

The Hansom Cab is located in Wigmore Lane, Stopsley, LU2 8AB. For more information visit the website here