Full of beans: MP visits Cafea UK as Dunstable coffee maker celebrates 30 years in town

Alex Mayer MP with Jon Knifton (left) and Martin Lyons (right) from Cafea UK

If your morning cuppa comes from a jar of own-brand instant coffee in one of the major supermarkets, or other retailers, chances are it was roasted and packed right here in Dunstable.

MP Alex Mayer joined staff at Cafea UK to mark 30 years of coffee production in the town and to see the company’s latest multimillion pound investment in new warehousing and packaging equipment at its Chiltern Park site.

Opening in 1995, over the last three decades Cafea UK has grown into the country’s largest private-label coffee manufacturer, quietly making Dunstable one of the powerhouses of Britain’s coffee industry.

Today, Cafea UK sells over 35 million jars, pods and packets of coffee, as well as hot chocolate powders, for retailer’s shelves, the NHS, hospitality and food ingredients industry.

The site is a key local employer and during her visit, Alex Mayer MP met some of the over 80 staff on the factory floor while seeing how the products are made. She also heard how the company is achieving zero waste to landfill by making all consumer packaging recyclable by the end of this year, reducing water use and has a target of net zero emissions by 2045.

Alex Mayer MP said: “For thirty years Cafea have been keeping the nation full of beans while supporting good jobs and skills here in Dunstable. Their latest investment is a real vote of confidence in local manufacturing. It was really interesting to see the production line and hear how Organic and Fairtrade lines are meticulously separated. Plus I learnt about some of the tricks of the trade like how the jars are stored upside down so customers see a perfectly full finish on the shelf. Here’s to the next thirty years!”

Managing Director Sonja Bentley added: “We’re proud to have been producing high-quality coffee in Dunstable since 1995. Our success is down to the dedication of our team, strong partnerships with all our customers and our commitment to innovation and sustainability.”