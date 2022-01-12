Get ready to celebrate at Luton's Street Fest

Foodies in Luton will be able to enjoy a series of festivals in the next few months as part of the Welcome Back scheme.

Luton Council is planning Luton Street Fest, a series of lively two-day events due to take place over the next few months.in the town centre.

Working with The Culture Trust, local restaurants, traders and creatives, the intention is to bring the Hat District to life with a vegan food festival, Chinese New Year celebrations and a wellness weekend.

Three street food events are already planned

The three events will see a range of food stalls and demonstrations, arts and crafts, live performances, music and DJs and much more.

Cllr Sian Goding, portfolio holder for Regeneration and Inclusive Growth, said: “This is very exciting news. The last 20 months have been difficult and events have been few and far between, so to be able to announce one each month to kick off 2022 is just what we need.

“I’m sure that businesses and visitors to the town centre alike will be pleased to see things starting to return to normal, which is a vital part to the town’s economic recovery from COVID-19 and we hope people come down and enjoy themselves”

The vegan food fest will take place on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 January, Chinese New Year on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 February and the wellness weekend will be held on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 March.

Luton Street Fest 2022 is open to all ages. For more information and exact times, visit luton.events​.