Get ready to rap as Luton's music scene makes a comeback

MC and music maestro Slippy Skills is aiming to bring a bit of nightlife back to Luton.

No stranger to the town's music scene, Slippy is bringing a rap show to Little Red Arts on George Street on Friday (January 28).

He said: "I started putting on nights in Luton back in 2008 with my band Flexy Boys called Bop and Roll - which used to cover Reggae, Rock, Dubstep, Drum and Bass and more. We built up a good following at the time and the scene was thriving - eventually moving our night to The Hat Factory and teaming up with Broken Audio to put on larger scale events.

"We started Full Clip a few years ago in London as a way of putting on gigs with our friends and building a platform for underground artists. Since the closure of several clubs/venues in the town and the constraints form the pandemic I've noticed a real lack of urban/dance music events in the town.

"I moved to London quite recently and have been promoting my nights in different venues there - but feel I want to try and help re-build a local network of artists and provide place for MCS and DJs to showcase their talents. Little Red Arts offered us their studio space Friday 28th January - with licensed bar and sound - so I've basically just contacted as many local rappers as I could fit on one line up to come and network, showcase their talents and hopefully inspire each other, as well as other people in the area to push their craft and enjoy live music."

Hosted by Slippy Skills, who will also be performing, & DJ Akme Beats, already signed up are 2K Da Builder ft. Builder MC, Warz, 1Sun, Louis Jeffrey, Nooks, Simba Boy, Tymeless, Louis Chase, Ant D, C7osure and many more.

Said Slippy: "We have also recently started a monthly show on Soho Radio - in which we broadcast interviews and music from underground uk hip hop, grime and Drum & Bass artists, as well as inviting studio guests for live performances. We will be taking recordings from the night for our social media channels as well as for our radioshow.

"If artists would like to submit music for our next show or get in touch to perform you can contact us at [email protected]"