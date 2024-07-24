Good Food Guide: Top 100 local restaurants across the UK are named
The Good Food Guide celebrates the best of British restaurants
Bavette in Leeds was the overall winner of Britain's Best Local Restaurant
A winner of each region was crowned
The winners of the prestigious Good Food Guide awards have been named, with local restaurants across the country being named in the top 100.
Celebrating the best of British dining, the esteemed guide highlights the excellence of independent restaurants across the UK.
Despite receiving an astonishing number of nominations from satisfied diners across the country, the Good Food Guide crowned Bavette in Horsforth, Leeds Britain's Best Local Restaurant.
Opened in February 2024 by Sandy Jarvis and Clément Cousin, Bavette received the prestigious title after impressing diners and the Good Food Guide’s inspectors with an authentic menu and warmth of hospitality.
Chloë Hamilton, co-editor of The Good Food Guide, said of Bavette: “With Sandy and Clément’s backgrounds in some of London’s top establishments (Terroirs,where they met, is a strong influence), opening a restaurant together in an outer suburb of Leeds looked great on paper.
“But the way they’ve brought it to life – excellent bistro cooking, an adventurous, engaging wine list (including bottles from Clément’s family of organic winemakers in the Loire), and the energy and warmth of the team – make it irresistible. They’ve had 1st birthday parties and 90th birthday parties here. It has lit up the community.’
Each region had an overall winner, which included:
- Central & East of England: Greyhound Inn - Pettistree
- London: Mambow – Clapton
- North East England: Bavette - Leeds
- North West England: Cibus – Levenshulme
- Scotland: Fin & Grape – Edinburgh
- South East England: Med – Brighton
- South West England: North Street Kitchen – Fowey
- Wales: Inn at the Sticks - Llansteffan
Here is the full list of the top 100 restaurants that have been included in the Good Food Guide 2024:
Central & East of England
- L’Hexagone Bistro Français, Norwich
- Darleys Restaurant, Darley Abbey
- Fancett’s Bistro, Cambridge
- The Gin Trap Inn, Ringstead
- The Kilpeck Inn, Kilpeck
- Hitchen’s Barn, Oakham
- The Trooper, Aldbury
- The Plough, Bolnhurst
- Chapter, Birmingham
- Benoli, Norwich
- Tropea, Birmingham
- Lark, Bury St Edmunds
- Greyhound Inn, Pettistree
- Sam’s Waterside, Brentford
- Les 2 Garçons, Crouch End
- The Parakeet, Kentish Town
- Home SW15, Putney
- Josephine, Chelsea
- Paulette, Maida Vale
- Giulia, Shepherd’s Bush
- Rubedo, Stoke Newington
- Mambow, Clapton
North East England
- Homestead Kitchen, Goathland
- The Small Canteen, Newcastle upon Tyne
- The Empire Cafe, Leeds
- The Orange Bird, Sheffield
- Origin Social, Northallerton
- The Hispanist, Hull
- Long Friday, Newcastle upon Tyne
- Brook’s, Brighouse
- Ophelia, South Gosforth
- Hearth, Hull
- Coin, Hebden Bridge
- Hern, Leeds
- Bavette, Leeds
North West England
- Lily’s Vegetarian Indian Cuisine, Ashton-under-Lyne
- Bombay to Mumbai, Stockport
- Edinburgh Castle, Manchester
- Higher Ground, Manchester
- Another Hand, Manchester
- The Spärrows, Manchester
- The Rum Fox, Grindleton
- A Se Anar, Blackpool
- The Pearl, Prestwich
- The Yan, Grasmere
- Belzan, Liverpool
- Covino, Chester
- Cibus, Levenshulme
Scotland
- The Kinneuchar Inn, Kilconquhar
- L’Escargot Bleu, Stockport
- The Gordon Arms, Selkirk
- The Dory Bistro, Pittenweem
- The Palmerston, Edinburgh
- The Whitehouse, Lochaline
- Provender, Melrose
- Gloriosa, Glasgow
- Leftfield, Edinburgh
- Fin & Grape, Edinburgh
South East England
- The Folkestone Wine Company, Folkestone
- The Bottle & Glass Inn, Binfield Heath
- Harbour Street Tapas, Whitstable
- Fourth and Church, Hove
- The Blue Pelican, Deal
- The Woodspeen, Woodspeen
- The Pilgrim, North Marston
- Seasonality, Maidenhead
- Mori Mori, Margate
- Pompette, Oxford
- Palmito, Hove
- Tallow, Southborough
- Med, Brighton
South West England
- The Farm Table at Darts Farm, Topsham
- Upstairs at Landrace, Bath
- The Barrington Boar, Barrington
- The Scallop Shell, Bath
- The Farmers Arms, Bideford
- The Lost Kitchen, Chettiscombe
- Wild Artichokes, Kingsbridge
- Caper and Cure, Bristol
- Tare Bistro, Bristol
- Root Wells, Wells
- Sam & Jak, Cirencester
- Brassica, Beaminster
- Noah’s, Bristol
- Edie’s, St Austell
- North Street Kitchen, Fowey
Wales
- The Shed Restaurant, Swansea
- Yr Hen Printworks, Cardigan
- Paternoster Farm, Pembroke
- Freckled Angel, Menai Bridge
- Hare & Hounds, Aberthin
- Sage Kitchen, Menai Bridge
- The Warren, Camarthen
- Catch 22, Valley
- Y Polyn, Nantgaredig
- Mesen, Cardiff
- Inn at the Sticks, Llansteffan
The Good Food Guide champions restaurants which possess five important factors; hands-on owners, inclusion, contented customers, personal service, and a place that diners would love to visit time and again.
