I tried the new Popeyes fried chicken restaurant in Luton and here's what I thought

Our reporter, Olivia Preston, was invited to try the new menu and get a first look at the store.

Only nine months after Luton Point welcomed Popeyes, a Louisiana-style fried chicken restaurant, the chain has opened a second location in town. This time, just metres away from KFC and Nandos, on the Hatters Way Retail Park.

It looks like it is the battle of the best chicken – there’s now a trifecta of places to get a wing or a chicken burger after Popeyes opened today (February 21).

The fast food chain was founded in New Orleans 52 years ago and has opened 65 stores in the UK since 2021.

While some online were seemingly enraged by ‘another chicken shop’ opening in the town, I wanted to visit the shiny new store for myself.

I went for their family and friends night to sample some of the new items on their halal menu and was shocked to see three people waiting outside with their deckchairs. I learned they were camping out to be the first in line to get free chicken sandwiches for a year.

This Popeyes is open between 8am and 10pm every day and has 70 staff cooking, serving, cleaning and greeting you.

The blue and orange - Popeyes' iconic colours - are splashed over every corner of the restaurant. In keeping with the Louisana theme, mardi gras and jazz music were playing over the speakers and shots of celebrations and chicken prep were displayed on the screens.

I went up to the self-serve kiosk and perused the menu. I waded through the various tasty-looking tenders, treats and fries, and decided on the buffalo ranch box meal.

I upgraded to Cajun fries – definitely a winner for me – and selected the two tender option. I paired that with gravy (with a kick), ranch sauce and a strawberry cheesecake shake.

You can get it brought to your table, pick it up at the counter or take it away.

I got my order in just three minutes. Mind you, there were only a handful of us in the restaurant, but I was still impressed with the speed and quality of the food.

The crunchy coating of the tender was something else. It’s the same batter on the burgers too. I dipped it into the ranch, then the Cajun gravy – that definitely beats KFC’s version with its slight spicy kick.

The Cajun fries, as I mentioned before, were a hit for me. The spices that were dusted over went well with the creamy ranch sauce.

I took a huge bite of the burger (with gherkins and lettuce) and was left with a Joker-esque smile of buffalo hot sauce on my face. So perhaps don’t have the burger if you’re on a first date.

Between bites, I cleansed my palate with a sip of the shake. I was a bit disappointed as I was hoping for a thick drink and despite the strawberry sauce and mini biscuit balls, the shake was pretty thin.

I didn’t end up finishing all of the burger as I was too full, but I was told I must try the new Garlic Parm Saucin' Boneless pieces.

Despite being stuffed, I took a bite and immediately needed another one.

With copious amounts of sauce, I dug into another chunk of chicken – in that same batter as before on the tenders and burger, so it is not like your regular nuggets.

It was safe to say I was full after that meal, and needed a walk, followed by a lie down.

The box meal was £10.29 (plus extra for large fries, Cajun seasoning, and the milkshake), and chicken bits were £7.99 for eight—so it was nearly £20 for ‘the works’. While this is expensive for a fast food meal, I was left satisfied and close to bursting.

In my opinion, Popeyes is a great option if you’re looking for some quality food, served fast. It’s not as cheap as McDonalds, but the quality is definitely there.