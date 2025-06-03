Two identical 16-year-old Lagavulin bottles, two different prices - so what is the twist? | Amazon/The Whisky Exchange

It might lack one vital characteristic, but it's possible to buy a £450 Lagavulin for £63 right now

These two bottles might look identical from the outside, but their prices are wildly different. Raid your piggy banks and head down to The Whisky Exchange and a 16-year-old Lagavulin bottle will be plucked off the shelf in return for £450 of your savings.

Or, if you'd rather, you could just log on to Amazon and take advantage of a discount, and there'll be a bottle on your doorstep the next day for £63.

Of course, it's not that simple though. The bottle on Amazon is brand new, in a pristine presentation box, and it will have been bottled relatively recently.

It's all in the age of the bottle - this one was filled in the 1990s | The Whisky Exchange

The bottle at The Whisky Exchange, however, was bottled by White Horse Distillers in the 1990s. And that makes it rather special for collectors. And that makes it expensive. Very expensive.

It does, however, mean you're given a disclaimer. Because of the bottle's age, The Whisky Exchange says: "This is an old bottle and the closure may have deteriorated - care should be taken when it is being opened.

"The item is sold as described and we do not accept liability for the state of the closure."

Amazon's offering is quite a bargain - although not really worth the same to collectors | Amazon

For whisky collectors, that might not matter. Because the value is in the exclusivity of the bottle, not the whisky itself. It's likely it will never be consumed.

Whereas, the intense, peaty, fruity flavours of a 16-year-old Lagavulin, widely hailed as a connoisseur’s choice, are yours for the taking in the Amazon bottle.

Or you could just sit on it for 30 years. But don't count on it to top up your pension.

