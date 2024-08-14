Lidl launches ‘Mystery Box’ worth over £100 in partnership with NSPCC - including high-value item
- Lidl set to launch ‘Mystery Box’ for only £20
- All proceeds will be donated to Lidl’s charity partner NSPCC
- The boxes will be stuffed with items from Lidl’s middle aisles - worth over £100
- 50 lucky shoppers will receive a high-value item worth up to £199
Discount supermarket Lidl is launching an exciting new product, in order to raise money for children’s charity NSPCC.
Fans of Lidl’s middle aisles will be delighted to find out that the supermarket is launching its first ever ‘Mystery Box’, which will include randomised ‘Middle of Lidl items’.
From sandwich toasters to swimming goggles, Lidl’s middle aisles are known for stocking random items at discounted prices which has proven to be a hit with Lidl shoppers.
The ‘Mystery Box’ will be available to purchase for only £20, despite containing over £100 worth of items.
However, only 1,000 boxes are available for purchase, so you must act fast if you are wanting to get your hands on a ‘Mystery Box’ and discover what it is inside.
As well as random items from Lidl’s middle aisles, 50 lucky shoppers will also receive a high-value bonus item worth up to £199, which could be anything from a swimming pool to a lawnmower.
The limited edition boxes have been launched by Lidl to raise money for its charity partner, NSPCC - with all proceeds going towards the children’s charity.
The boxes will be available to purchase from www.lidlmysterybox.co.uk from 10am on Thursday, August 15.
