LLA unveils exciting new landside pub

London Luton Airport (LLA) has opened the doors to the Fletton, a new landside bar complete with its own outdoor terrace.

The Fletton is one of four exciting new openings at LLA that includes sushi and bento specialist Wasabi, and high street favourites Pandora and Victoria’s Secret. Passengers travelling from LLA now have over 40 exciting shops and restaurants to explore.

Launched in partnership with TRGC, one of the UK’s largest travel hub hospitality operators, The Fletton offers LLA passengers a varied breakfast menu ranging from fry ups to avocado toast, as well as all-day classics including burgers, wraps and fresh sandwiches. Featuring a vibrant interior that celebrates Bedfordshire’s rich brickmaking history, The Fletton is the perfect space for a pre-travel meeting point, and for returning passengers looking to refuel before setting off on their onward journey.

The arrival of Wasabi adds to LLA’s already extensive restaurant offering, with a menu of tantalising traditional Japanese flavours and delicacies. With a newly refurbished dine-in area or a dedicated grab-and-go section to choose from, Wasabi is set to be a huge hit with passengers.

Shoppers’ favourites Victoria’s Secret and Pandora have also arrived at LLA , adding even greater choice to the airport’s growing range of much-loved shops, perfect for getaway gifting or pre-flight, last-minute holiday shopping.

Mark Jennings, Head of Surface Access and Retail at London Luton Airport, commented: “These exciting new developments at London Luton Airport demonstrate our desire to provide even greater choice, and our commitment to providing a simple and friendly passenger experience. With Mexican, Indian, American and Italian menus already available in the terminal, the pub classics that make up the The Fletton menu, and the contrasting traditional Japanese flavours at Wasabi, mean we can cater to the tastebuds of anybody travelling through LLA.

“As well as this, we’re excited to see Victoria’s Secret and Pandora, two huge high-street favourites, thrive, as what are sure to be two hugely popular options for passengers enjoying a pre-flight browse.”

The new arrivals follow a blockbuster summer for LLA as the airport welcomed over 2.5 million passengers over the school summer holidays. The top 10 travel destinations for sunseekers included Alicante, Corfu, Fuerteventura, Kos, Lanzarote, Malaga and Zante, while city break enthusiasts took to the skies heading for popular destinations that included Amsterdam, Bordeaux, Paris and Verona.

Earlier this year, LLA added the UK’s largest airside restaurant, Sanfords, to its dining offering. Set over two floors, the ground floor is occupied by an American-style diner offering American twists on British staple meals, while the Loft Bar situated on an eye-catching mezzanine floor offers an impressive range of drink options and a hugely popular shuffleboard table for some pre-flight entertainment. In June, Sanfords took home the highly coveted ‘European Restaurant Design of the Year’ award at the 2025 Airport Food & Beverage (FAB) Awards.

In 2024, LLA was voted as the standout European airport for food and beverage choice at the 2024 Food & Beverage Awards.

1 . Contributed The Fletton is the perfect space for a pre-travel meeting point, and for returning passengers looking to refuel before setting off on their onward journey. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Pandora is one of the latest new openings at London Luton Airport. Over 40 shops and restaurants are now available to passengers flying from the airport. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed With Mexican, Indian, American and Italian menus already available in the terminal, it's pub classics that make up the The Fletton menu. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Victoria's Secret is another high-street favourite to open at LLA. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales