Luton BID funds officers to patrol town centre and keep revellers safe

Two licensed safety officers will be supporting pubs and restaurants every Friday and Saturday night in Luton town centre this winter.

Luton BID has funded the officers following feedback from businesses at recent Luton SAFE Pubwatch meetings.

The two officers are there to assist businesses in the town centre who trade late at the weekends, such as pubs, restaurants, takeaways, and shops, by working in partnership with the town centre CCTV and the local Policing team.

The officers will conduct foot patrols, engage with the night-time economy businesses, help identify vulnerable people at night, help new visitors navigate the town centre and have access to the DISC App (Data intelligence sharing system) that links to all the businesses within the Town, to identify issues and send out safety messages.

Julia Horsman, Luton BID Manager, said: “We have been working really closely with our hospitality businesses to support them after what has been a really challenging 18 months due to the pandemic.

“Luton BID chairs the Luton Business Against Crime (LBAC) partnership and attends every Luton SAFE Pubwatch meeting to take feedback from businesses, stay updated, and to find out what the BID can do to support them.

“Based on the feedback from these meetings, Luton BID is funding two SIA-licensed safety officers in the town centre this winter every Friday and Saturday night, and we hope that our hospitality businesses will feel the benefit of their presence.”

Doorman Andrew Goodfellow said: “Having worked around the town for nearly 12 years and on nearly all the doors, it has been really important for me to have the chance to be included with this project, and to use my experience to support the officers to build up the level of trust and recognition within the town centre, so people understand that they are there to support business venues and vulnerable people around the town.”

The initiative follows a joint “Safe night for everyone” campaign launched in October by Luton pubs to reassure customers they are doing everything they can to ensure a safe night out in the town after the recent national spotlight on drink spiking concerns.