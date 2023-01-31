Luton Chinese takeaway given 5 star food hygiene rating after relaunch
Cherry House Chinese takeaway has a new name and new management
By Lynn Hughes
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 1:20pm
A Luton takeaway is celebrating after a top food hygiene score.
Cherry House Chinese takeaway on Marsh Road, has relaunched with a new management, new name and now a top score from the Food Standards Agency – which has given it a perfect 5 after an inspection on January 25.
You can search for business’ ratings on the Luton Council Scores on the Doors webpage.