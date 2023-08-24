An Indian restaurant in Luton is in the running to take home a gong from the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2023 (ARTA).

Raj Fine Indian Cuisine is one of 10 shortlisted takeaways in the Hertfordshire Regional Takeaway of The Year Award on Monday (August 21). The Hertfordshire regional awards also include Bedfordshire restaurants in its nominees.

The shortlist was chosen based on nominations by customers from 750,000 ChefOnline reviews, social media recommendations and hygiene ratings. A panel of judges will decide which restaurant is crowned, with the winners announced at a ceremony in London on October 8. The night will be hosted by BBC broadcaster Samantha Simmonds and magician Paul Martin.