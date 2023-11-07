The premises were shut by the council after the inspection

The owner of a Luton restaurant and takeaway has been fined by the council for food hygiene offences after an inspection found cockroaches on the premises.

The Vault Lounge (Taste of Africa) Ltd, trading as The Vault Lounge Dudubar, was fined a total of £4,464 and the company director, Mr Eyitouyo Ejuetami was fined £2,100 and also ordered to pay £840 victim surcharge at Luton Magistrates Court last week.

In August 2022, a council environmental health officer visited Vault Lounge Dudubar, 19-21 High Town Road, to investigate a customer complaint. Inside, the officer found poor food hygiene standards including poor cleanliness and storage practices and cockroach infestation.

The fridge at the Vault Lounge. Picture: Luton Borough Council

The business was immediately closed using hygiene emergency prohibition powers. The Vault Lounge has been re-inspected and has a food hygiene rating of three.

Councillor Khtija Malik, portfolio holder for public health at Luton Council, said: "We will not hesitate to take action where businesses fail to put the safety of the public first. It is essential that food business owners take their responsibilities seriously when operating a food business and they must be directly involved with that business to ensure the safety of members of the public.