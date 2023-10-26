The town was first awarded Purple Flag status in 2018

Luton is celebrating its ‘Purple Flag’ recognition as a safe and welcoming environment.

The town centre was first awarded Purple Flag status, an accolade from the Association of Town and City Management, in 2018. And, it has continued its purple sweep a fourth year running.

The latest award focused on the town’s diverse live music and food venues open between 5pm and midnight.

Luton was awarded for its diverse array of food and music venues. Submitted image

Luton BID Chair Gavin O’Brien said: “This recognition reaffirms our commitment to creating a safe, vibrant, and inclusive nightlife for all. Luton's Purple Flag status is a testament to the hard work,

collaboration, and dedication of our community, showcasing the bright future that awaits our city.”

In keeping with the status, Luton BID says it is determined to continue collaborating with stakeholders to tackle issues such as knife crime and ensure the safety of the community.

The BID supports the Luton Business Against Crime and Luton Safe enabling levy paying businesses to share intelligence on anti-social behaviour and ‘low level’ crime with one another and the police.

The details of the town’s known offenders are logged on a system, allowing business owners to be alert to potential troublemakers.

Over the years, Luton BID has supported the evening economy with measures such as metal detecting wands to help identify the presence of weapons, high-visibility clothing to boost visibility of safety personnel, and drink spike covers, as well as creating awareness of campaigns such as Ask Angela and Ask Clive. In recent years the BID has also funded dedicated night-time patrols during weekends.