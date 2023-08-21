Luton's deputy mayor volunteers time at soup kitchen - "It’s a good opportunity to give back to the community"

Luton’s deputy mayor lent a helping hand at a new soup kitchen in the town.

Cllr Zanib Raja officially opened the UCKG soup kitchen on July 22 and visited over the weekend to assist volunteers. The soup kitchen is open every Saturday from 11am to 12.30pm

Zanib said: “It’s a good opportunity to give back to the community. A soup kitchen is often the first point of contact for vulnerable members of the community where you’re not only providing a warm meal, but providing it without judgment & discrimination. People don’t just come to soup kitchens for a meal, they come for social cohesion and it’s their first point of reaching out, asking for help and advice.”

She added: “I get to interact with people that are struggling not only with food but with other issues, like social cohesion, mental health, and people who just want to talk to someone.

"The country is gripped by a cost of living crisis. With austerity and inflation, the cost of everyday items is fast outstripping the amount of money in people’s pockets, as household bills and living costs raise people will face challenges. Soup kitchens and food banks are vital to help people and families to at least get a hot meal and some advice.”