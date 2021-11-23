Luton's Nadiya Hussain tops the charts for influential Great British Bake-Off stars

New research has found that Luton-born Nadiya Hussain is the most influential Great British Bake-Off contestant of all time with 816,000 Instagram followers and an expected average earning of £3,249 per sponsored post on Instagram.

Ahead of tonight's final, online retailer of bedroom furniture products Bed Kingdom analysed data from contestants Instagram profiles and marketing calculators to determine which Great British Bake Off contestant was the most influential following their time in the famous tent.

Nadiya, winner of series six, took the top spot as the internet's most popular Bake-Off contestant with more than 800,000 followers on Instagram, meaning she can earn an expected £3,249 per sponsored post. She has released recipe books, fronted multiple BBC cookery shows and appeared as a Loose Woman since her time in the tent, highlighting how much the public enjoyed her personality and what led her to winning the Bake-Off trophy in 2015.

Nadiya Hussain - Photo Getty images

Series one winner turned food columnist, Edd Kimber ranks as the second most influential baker from the series. Kimber has 387,000 Instagram followers who enjoy his posts and allow him to earn an average of £1,540 per sponsored post.

The third most influential contestant from the Great British Bake-Off is series nine winner Rahul Mandal. Despite having half the Instagram followers of Nadiya Hussain, Mandal can still expect make four figures from sponsored posts, with an average £1,330 per post, thanks to his 333,000 followers.

Despite not being in the top ten most influential list of Bake-Off contestants, series three winner John Whaite can earn an average £443.50 per sponsored post which is expected to rise due to his new venture on the dancefloor with Strictly Come Dancing this autumn.