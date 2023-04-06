News you can trust since 1891
Luton’s Red Lion Hotel reopens after £360,000 refurbishment

It was closed for just under a month

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 16:05 BST

A pub and hotel in Luton has reopened this week after a £360,000 investment to revamp its premises.

In three and a half weeks, the Red Lion Hotel on Castle Street has been transformed inside and out. There is new flooring, furniture and lighting, as well as has an updated menu.

Manager Krishan Chaudhary said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people again.” The team hope to attract a new generation of punters with quiz nights, DJ sets and karaoke.

Here is a look into the inside of the newly-refurbished pubHere is a look into the inside of the newly-refurbished pub
