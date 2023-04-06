Luton’s Red Lion Hotel reopens after £360,000 refurbishment
It was closed for just under a month
A pub and hotel in Luton has reopened this week after a £360,000 investment to revamp its premises.
In three and a half weeks, the Red Lion Hotel on Castle Street has been transformed inside and out. There is new flooring, furniture and lighting, as well as has an updated menu.
Manager Krishan Chaudhary said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people again.” The team hope to attract a new generation of punters with quiz nights, DJ sets and karaoke.