M&S cafe unveils its new autumn menu additions - including epic jacket potatoes and best-ever toast

Marks & Spencer has launched a new autumn menu range

THIS IS NOT JUST ANY TOAST…

With more than 5.3 million people tagging it on Instagram, and Hailey Bieber going viral on TikTok with her own creations…the humble slice of toast is hotter than eve.

You can now get your hands on every kid’s favourite – chocolate spread on toast – with a very grown-up M&S twist.

Pick up its thickly sliced, crunchy Collection Sourdough Toast – each loaf takes over 35 hours to make – and slather with Collection Italian Chocolate Hazelnut Crème (£2.75), made with Italian chocolate and hazelnuts by an artisan chocolatier.

Or check out the newest addition hitting the M&S breakfast bun collection. You can now get your hands on our halloumi and avocado bun (£4.25), alongside its famous bacon and sausage versions – all served in olive oil-enriched ciabatta rolls and bursting with flavour.

COFFEE AND CAKE?

Joining the Café line up this week are a new, freshly-baked cinnamon bun (£2.50) is made with an all-butter, pillowy pastry rolled with a generous filling of butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, then topped with demerara sugar for extra crunch.

Enjoy with an autumn spiced latte (£3.25) which combines our M&S Fairtrade coffee with the warming cinnamon, cardamom and ginger flavours of our chai syrup and is finished with a leaf-shaped dusting of ground cinnamon.

All M&S coffees are now available with coconut milk, which joins oat and soya on the line-up – at no extra cost for customers.

Cake lovers should also check out the new Lime and pistachio and sticky toffee layered cakes (£3.25) – three layers of cake sandwiched together with buttercream.

HOW DO YOU EAT YOURS?

A pie meets soup in chicken pot pie soup (£4.95) hybrid! The British chicken and vegetable soup is topped with an all-butter puff pastry lid.

Whether you’re a neat ‘rip & dipper’ with the lid, or a messy ‘smash & scooper’ with a spoon, there’s plenty of fun to be had with this soup.