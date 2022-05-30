M&S launches fab new breakfast offer in its cafes - plus return of kids eat free

M&S has launched a breakfast roll and hot drink offer for £4

The new offer pairs oak-smoked British bacon roll and a hot drink for just £4. That is a saving at least £2, this offer is available in the M&S cafes until 10am each day.

The usual price of the bacon roll is £3.95 and is freshly-prepared and baked to order in-store.

It consists of six slices of bacon are sandwiched in a ciabatta roll.

To drink - d baristas are on hand to whip up your favourite hot drink.

Using the house-blend Fairtrade coffee, the selection of coffee-based drinks offer a fruity, rich and flavoursome taste. The store also has several dairy alternatives to milk available; all are completely free to substitute and includes the ‘milk’ of the moment, Oat.

M&S has brought back the famous Kids Eat Free promotion in its cafes for the summer half-term.

Available in-store from Monday May 30 and running through Friday June 3 – it is offering kids eat free promotion in all its cafes across the UK.