12 new food finds you can find across UK supermarkets this month - including pizza Heinz Beanz
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- Brands including Heinz and Bailey’s have launched new food products this month
- Products are available across UK supermarkets such as Asda, Morrisons, and B&M
- Halloween and Christmas foods have also been introduced into UK supermarkets
If you’re an absolute foodie who loves to try brand-new items, there are plenty of exciting products to try across UK supermarkets this month.
So far in October, we’ve seen the launch of Marmite Mac ‘n’ Cheese, Kettle Krinkle crisps as well as Halloween and Christmas ranges.
We’ve picked out12 of the best new food finds in October - and where you can buy them from.
TimTams
Famous Australian biscuits TimTams are making a return to UK stores as a permanent addition. The Sweet & Salty flavour as well as the original will be available to purchase from Tesco for £2.50 each.
Fray Bentos Mac & Cheese
Fray Bentos has launched a brand-new pie, which is filled with Mac and Cheese. The pie is available to purchase from B&M stores.
Bilash Indian
Aldi is relaunching its Bilash Indian food range, which includes mains and sides, including; Paneer Curry, Goan Style Prawn Curry, Mushroom Rice and more.
Cathedral City
Cheese brand Cathedral City has launched three new food products; the Sausage and Bean Bake, Chicken and Leek Pie and the Fish Pie. The range will be available across UK supermarkets.
Kettle Krinkle
Kettle has launched a brand-new type of crisps, named Kettle Krinkle given the texture and cut of the potato snack. Flavours include; Sweet Chilli & Sour Cream, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, and Lightly Salted. The crisps are available to buy from Asda and Morrisons.
Walkers
Walkers have launched two new limited edition crisp flavours, which are available in packs of five. The flavours are; Emmental Cheese and Beef Wellington. The flavours were launched on October 6 and are available to buy from UK supermarkets.
Marmite Mac and Cheese
Morrisons is stocking a brand-new ready meal from Marmite, which is Mac & Cheese. The 350g meal is available to buy from £3.25.
Nando’s
Nando’s has launched brand-new gift sets, available to buy from Boots. The range includes; sauce bottles, chicken wings set, peri essentials set and more.
Pumpkin Colin the Caterpillar
M&S is prepared for Halloween with the launch of its spooky version of the iconic caterpillar cake, Colin. The Pumpkin Colin the Caterpillar mini rolls are priced at £3.90.
Bailey’s Yule Log
Iconic Christmas drink Bailey’s has launched its very own Yule Log, which is available to purchase from Asda for £6.74.
Colmans Peanuts and Cashews
Mustard brand Colmans has launched an exciting new flavour of nuts, which includes a mix of peanuts and cashews. The packet is available in Sainsbury’s.
Heinz Beanz
Three brand-new varieties of Heinz Beanz have been added to its range, which includes the exciting flavours of Tagine, Pizza and Sweet & Sour. The range is available across UK supermarkets.
If you’re interested in finding out about new supermarket launches, you can read our review of Lidl’s orange wine here.