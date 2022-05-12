New food hygiene ratings handed to four Luton takeaways

The takeaways include:
> Grill MANSION, at 4 Ashwell Parade, Luton was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 14.
> Malabaree, at Unit 2 Section A3, 314-318 Selbourne Road was also given a score of three on April 13.
> Luton Doner, a takeaway at 36 Park Street, Luton was rated three after assessment on April 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
> IDLY KING, a takeaway at Unit 2 Section A4- 314-318 Selbourne Road, Luton was given a score of three on April 13.
It means of Luton's 205 takeaways with ratings, 103 (50%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
A new food hygiene rating was also awarded to one Luton restaurant.
Indian Ocean, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Sundon Park Parade, Luton, was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 25.