New food hygiene ratings handed to four Luton takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four Luton takeaways and one restaurant, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Olga Norford
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 11:17 am

The takeaways include:

> Grill MANSION, at 4 Ashwell Parade, Luton was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 14.

> Malabaree, at Unit 2 Section A3, 314-318 Selbourne Road was also given a score of three on April 13.

Food hygiene ratings

> Luton Doner, a takeaway at 36 Park Street, Luton was rated three after assessment on April 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

> IDLY KING, a takeaway at Unit 2 Section A4- 314-318 Selbourne Road, Luton was given a score of three on April 13.

It means of Luton's 205 takeaways with ratings, 103 (50%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

A new food hygiene rating was also awarded to one Luton restaurant.

Indian Ocean, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Sundon Park Parade, Luton, was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 25.

Luton