The new restaurant in the town centre. Picture: YouMeSushi

Sushi fans in Luton have had their prayers answered, as a new Japanese fast food restaurant is opening in the town this weekend – promising free food to the first to turn up to the launch.

YouMeSushi will open its new branch on Manchester Street in the town centre on Saturday (December 9), with the first 20 customers receiving a complimentary chicken katsu curry, edamame, and a drink.

The sushi chain has been in London since 2008 and has 21 stores in the capital, but it is now branching out across the country. The restaurant will offer handmade sushi every day, as well as new vegan and halal-friendly dishes.