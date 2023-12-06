News you can trust since 1891
New sushi restaurant opening in Luton this Saturday with free food for first 20 customers

Calling all sushi lovers!
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 6th Dec 2023, 10:12 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 10:12 GMT
The new restaurant in the town centre. Picture: YouMeSushiThe new restaurant in the town centre. Picture: YouMeSushi
The new restaurant in the town centre. Picture: YouMeSushi

Sushi fans in Luton have had their prayers answered, as a new Japanese fast food restaurant is opening in the town this weekend – promising free food to the first to turn up to the launch.

YouMeSushi will open its new branch on Manchester Street in the town centre on Saturday (December 9), with the first 20 customers receiving a complimentary chicken katsu curry, edamame, and a drink.

The sushi chain has been in London since 2008 and has 21 stores in the capital, but it is now branching out across the country. The restaurant will offer handmade sushi every day, as well as new vegan and halal-friendly dishes.

A spokesperson for YouMeSushi said: “See you at 9 Manchester St for a sushi experience you won’t forget! If you can’t make it to our store, you will be able to order directly from youmesushi.com, Deliveroo, Uber, and JustEat.”

