Pancake Day also known as Shrove Tuesday is just around the corner, taking place on Tuesday March 4.
Whether you want to enjoy them as a breakfast or for a sweet treat later on in the day, there are plenty of cafés and restaurants offering up a delicious stack.
Here are 16 of the best restaurants for pancakes across the UK, according to food writers and customer reviews.
1. My Old Dutch, London
My Old Dutch is a London-based pancake house, which has been serving up delicious pancakes to customers since 1958. As well as pancakes, My Old Dutch offers traditional Dutch starters and desserts. | Google Maps
2. Fluffy Fluffy, Bristol
Fluffy Fluffy is located on Park Street in Bristol. What makes Fluffy Fluffy unique is that it serves up Japanese soufflé pancakes. The pancake house is a chain restaurant with locations dotted across the UK. | Google-Tian Xin
3. The Canteen, Portsmouth
Portsmouth café The Canteen serves up a variety of delicious food and drink, but its pancakes have received special recognition from customers. | Google-Felix Hernandez
4. Cherry Reds, Birmingham
Cherry Reds in Birmingham, which is located on John Bright Street has received praise from customers for its delightful pancakes. | Google Maps
