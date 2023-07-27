Popular Oakman Inns venues across our area offering wood-fired pizza deal for families this summer

With large numbers of Brits opting for a UK holiday this summer, or simply organising family days out, a local pub chain is offering a family-friendly two-for-one pizza deal at its restaurants in Bucks, Herts and Beds.

Research commissioned by American Express suggests more than half of the nation (56%) are giving up on the idea of a foreign holiday this year, due to strikes, weather conditions and economic uncertainty, and opting for a staycation or days out instead.

To help make a summer holiday meal out more affordable, 40-strong pub group Oakman Inns is offering ‘two for one’ on its handcrafted wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas at its restaurants with pizza ovens in Bucks, Herts and Beds.

The pizzas are made in wood-fired pizza ovens (Photo: Oakman Inns)

Venues in Bucks include The Polecat in Prestwood, the Akeman Inn Kingswood, the Betsey Wynne in Swanbourne, the Grand Junction in Buckingham, Beech House in Amersham and Beaconsfield and the Cherry Tree in Olney, plus the Navigation Inn in nearby Cosgrove.

Venues in Beds include The Woburn in Woburn and the White Hart in Ampthill, while Herts has the Kings Arms in Berkhamsted, the Red Lion in Water End, The Akeman in Tring and Beech House in St Albans.

The offer is available from Monday to Friday until 6pm and valid until September 1.

CEO of Oakman Inns, Peter Borg-Neal, said: “We are particularly proud of the quality of our authentic pizzas and wanted to come up with an idea to make sure that as many people as possible try them. Especially given the fact that these are difficult economic times for everyone, we thought this would be a great idea.

The pizzas are made to an original Neapolitan recipe (Photo: Oakman Inns)

“Our pubs have always sat at the heart of our communities, and this seemed a good opportunity to offer our first-ever pizza two-for-one offer since we started the company in 2007.

"I think eating together is so important and our offer means families or groups of friends can enjoy an affordable taste of the Med close to home during the day and into the early evening, even when our classic British summer weather is windy and wet.

"In Italy, friends and families with young children often eat in the early evening. Known as ‘una cena presto’, this might be at the end of a family day out, the beginning of an evening’s fun or a standalone treat.”

Oakman’s handcrafted, wood-fired pizzas are made to an original Neapolitan recipe using traditional Italian techniques and ingredients selected for their taste and authenticity. The dough is proved for 48 hours and cooked on the premises by their expert pizzaiolos.

The dough is proved for 48 hours before being cooked on the premises (Photo: Oakman Inns)

The two-for-one pizza offer means a group of four could eat out for less than £50, ordering four pizzas, including two vegan options, two soft drinks, and two Peronis.