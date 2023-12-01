Is your favourite takeaway on the list?

Food hygiene ratings mean a lot for businesses that sell us food and drinks.

Last month, 24 ratings for Luton takeaways, independent businesses, restaurants, pubs and cafes were published – revealing how hygienic the practices are in each establishment.

The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the day of the inspection. According to the Food Standards Agency, a score of 5 means standards are very good; 4 is good; and 3 ‘generally satisfactory’. But a score of 2 means some improvement is necessary; 1 means major improvement is necessary and a 0 calls for urgent improvement.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: A Food Standards Agency rating certificate is pictured in the window of a restaurant on February 9, 2015 in London, England. Claims have been made that some restaurants are ignoring food hygiene standards ratings. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Here are all the ratings that were handed out last month:

Rated 1: Z A Peri Peri Limited, a takeaway at 1b Austin Road (November 2)

Rated 3: Sufian Chai Wala at 235 Dunstable Road (October 30); The Welcome TakeAway, a takeaway at 21 Sundon Park Parade (October 19); Luton Doner at 36 Park Street (October 17); New Darbar Cafe at 241a Selbourne Road (October 12); The Brim and Crown at The Bramingham, 1 Quantock Rise (October 9)

Rated 4: QUALITY STREET FOOD at Unit 5 42-46 George Street (October 30); Happy Friend Fish Bar at 90 Marsh Road (October 31); Lartista Ristorante at 5 Guildford Street (October 26); Pizza GoGo (Luton) at 15 Windsor Street (October 25); Gao Express at 66 Wellington Street (October 17); Go Coffee at 108 The Mall (October 10); Malabaree at Unit 2 Section A3, 314-318 Selbourne Road (October 11)

Rated 5: Denbigh High School at Alexandra Avenue (November 10); Crepe Affaire Luton at London Luton Airport (November 7); Fattorie Garofalo at London Luton Airport (November 7); Leonardo at 300 Capability Green (November 3); TOP BEEF SMASH BURGERS & DESSERTS LTD at 340a Leagrave Road (November 15); Kumba Lounge at 9 Chapel Street (October 27); Coffee House at Luton and Dunstable Hospital -Surgical Block, Lewsey Road (October 26); Genting Casino Luton at Skimpot Road (October 18); SlimmingWorld franchise at LU4 (October 31); Village Tandoori at Stapleford Road (October 27); H&H at 12a Eaton Green Road (October 24); Magic Doner at 31 Manchester Street (October 17)