Starbucks unveils lavender drinks in spring 2025 menu - full list of items

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 7th Mar 2025, 14:54 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 14:54 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The floral flavoured drinks are available now ☕
  • Starbucks has confirmed the launch of its spring 2025 menu
  • The menu includes a brand-new lavender range
  • The lavender range was previously successful in the US

Starbucks has confirmed the full list of items included on its spring 2025 menu, which puts a lavender twist on coffee.

Available from Thursday March 6, Starbucks’ new spring menu includes an all-new lavender range, following on from major success in the US.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The floral flavour range includes; the Lavender Velvet Latte, Iced Lavender Latte, the Iced Lavender Matcha Latte, and the Lavender Cream Frappuccino blended beverage.

Starbucks unveils lavender drinks in spring 2025 menu - full list of itemsStarbucks unveils lavender drinks in spring 2025 menu - full list of items
Starbucks unveils lavender drinks in spring 2025 menu - full list of items | Starbucks/Adobe Stock

Starbucks previously launched lavender flavoured drinks in the US last spring, which were an instant success with Starbucks drinkers. Given the US success, Starbucks has introduced the range in the UK for spring 2025.

To celebrate the launch of the lavender range, Starbucks stores across the UK have been transformed into ‘lavender-inspired retreats’, from Friday March 15.

Join our NationalWorld Today newsletter - morning headlines in your email.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prices start from; £4.60 for the Lavender Velvet Latte, £4.65 for the Iced Lavender Latte, £4.65 for the Iced Lavender Matcha Latte, £5 for the Lavender Cream Frappuccino blended beverage.

As part of the spring 2025 menu, Starbucks is celebrating Easter with the return of the Easter Crispy Bar. Available from Thursday April 10 to Thursday April 24, the Easter Crispy bar has a chocolate crispy base with layers of caramel and chocolate, decorated with mini eggs, white chocolate buttons and flaked milk chocolate. Prices start from £2.75.

For more information on Starbucks’ spring 2025 menu, please visit its website for details.

Related topics:BoostStarbucksDrinksEaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice