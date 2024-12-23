Bedfordshire boasts many bars and pubs across the county, from family-owned establishments to popular chains.
TripAdvisor reviewers have spoken and chosen their favourite bars and pubs to visit in Bedfordshire. We’ve rounded up the top 19 establishments in the county, and what customers had to say about their experiences.
Whether you’re a resident or visiting for the very first time, this is your guide to the best bars and pubs Bedfordshire has to offer.
1. The White Hart, Biggleswade
White Hart Biggleswade has a 4.5* rating from 203 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Relaxing pub, great choice of drinks, great food, brilliant decor, friendly staff, definitely looking forward to a return visit.” | TripAdvisor
2. Saddle & Spoke
Biggleswade's Saddle & Spoke has a 4* rating from 56 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Five of us enjoyed a delicious lunch today. We were very well looked after by Jenny. I recommend the Hake which was beautifully cooked with mushrooms and mash.” | TripAdvisor
3. The Prince of Wales, Ampthill
The Prince of Wales Ampthill has a 4* rating from 50 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Fabulous Sunday lunch. Excellent service with lovely surroundings and the food was delicious. The landlord was so nice and obviously cares a lot about the the place. We’re planning our next visit as it’s so good to have a quality place to go to for a wonderful family meal.” | TripAdvisor
4. Bumble Bee, Flitwick
Bumble Bee has a 4* rating from 204 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Excellent pub with great atmosphere, friendly staff and a DJ on some nights ( the night I was there) - good fun!” | TripAdvisor
