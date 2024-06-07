3 . The Warden Beefeater

While nothing has been confirmed for certain, questions surround the future of The Warden Beefeater, on Barton Road, as its owner, Whitbread PLC, said it had plans which could “impact the site”. Nevertheless, this pub and restaurant is number eight on our list as it is such a favourite in the town. One happy customer wrote: "Great food and good value. We come here regularly, for food and drinks. All good value, we will be back soon." Photo: Google Maps