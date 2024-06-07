MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Restaurant Report, which looks at the best reviewed restaurants in Luton – according to Trip Advisor. The companies used what people said in their reviews to rank the top 10 places to eat in the town.
These are in reverse order, so click through to find the number one restaurant in Luton. Let’s get stuck in…!
1. Lartista Ristorante
At number 10 on our list is Lartista Ristorante, on Guildford Street. A review on Tripadvisor says: "There’s honestly nothing bad to say about this restaurant. It’s authentic and welcoming. The food is absolutely amazing, and the chef is a very clever man. Yes, you may wait longer for the food, but it’s all freshly made and piping hot!" Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: cottonbro studio
2. Spice 1875
Next up is this curry house on Church Road, in Slip End. In March, Louise visited and left this review on Tripadvisor: "Lovely, friendly restaurant. We have had both takeaways and eaten in here, and the food is always piping hot and delicious. The staff are always so welcoming and give you such great service. I highly recommend! Photo: Google Maps
3. The Warden Beefeater
While nothing has been confirmed for certain, questions surround the future of The Warden Beefeater, on Barton Road, as its owner, Whitbread PLC, said it had plans which could “impact the site”. Nevertheless, this pub and restaurant is number eight on our list as it is such a favourite in the town. One happy customer wrote: "Great food and good value. We come here regularly, for food and drinks. All good value, we will be back soon." Photo: Google Maps
4. Jay Raj Indian Cuisine
Coming in at number seven is this Indian restaurant on Hitchin Road in Stopsley. Five days ago, one punter posted this Tripadvisor review: "Amazing ambiance, service and food. Food was brought on time and everything was made perfectly just like we wanted. Definitely recommended." Photo: Google Maps