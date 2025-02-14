A florist arranges roses flowers at a shop ahead of Valentine's Day. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)A florist arranges roses flowers at a shop ahead of Valentine's Day. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Valentine's Day: The most romantic restaurants in Luton according to Tripadvisor

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 13:19 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 09:09 BST
It’s that time of year again...

As if we haven’t just caught our breath from Christmas and New Year, Valentine’s Day (February 14) is here!

The holiday that celebrates all things love can feel cheesy, especially with the huge teddy bears and bunches of roses. And especially for us single folks, it’s something we can celebrates with friends (AKA gal-entines).

So in case you forgot to get your other half a card, or you want to go out for food with your besties, here are some places to go this weekend for a romantic meal – if you can manage to book a table!

We consulted Tripadvisor for their picks for the most romantic places for food in Luton. We removed the restaurants that are no longer in business.

Inside the Linton House Hotel, on Tennyson Road, is Carriages Bar & Restaurant. Last month, one customer said: "Having lived in and around Luton for 30 years we thought we knew where to eat in the town but a friend from out of town recommended Carriages and we were not disappointed."

1. Carriages Bar & Restaurant

Inside the Linton House Hotel, on Tennyson Road, is Carriages Bar & Restaurant. Last month, one customer said: "Having lived in and around Luton for 30 years we thought we knew where to eat in the town but a friend from out of town recommended Carriages and we were not disappointed." Photo: Google Maps

Bute Street's La Trattoria comes in at number two on our list. In December, one happy customer wrote: "Being going to this hidden gem for years. Cosy atmosphere. Friendly welcoming staff. Great home cooked Italian food and excellent wines to choose from."

2. La Trattoria

Bute Street's La Trattoria comes in at number two on our list. In December, one happy customer wrote: "Being going to this hidden gem for years. Cosy atmosphere. Friendly welcoming staff. Great home cooked Italian food and excellent wines to choose from." Photo: Google Maps

At number three on our list is Lartista Ristorante, on Guildford Street. A review on Tripadvisor says: "Food, atmosphere, service all top notch, Chef came and chatted to us, the other staff were attentive & fun. 9 starters and mains all delivered beautifully, great portions!"

3. Lartista Ristorante

At number three on our list is Lartista Ristorante, on Guildford Street. A review on Tripadvisor says: "Food, atmosphere, service all top notch, Chef came and chatted to us, the other staff were attentive & fun. 9 starters and mains all delivered beautifully, great portions!" Photo: Google Maps

Coming in at number four is this Indian restaurant on Hitchin Road in Stopsley. One review said: "Great food, very tasty. good service too. Very attentive. Will come back anytime. The menu is very clear too, easy to understand."

4. Jay Raj Indian Cuisine

Coming in at number four is this Indian restaurant on Hitchin Road in Stopsley. One review said: "Great food, very tasty. good service too. Very attentive. Will come back anytime. The menu is very clear too, easy to understand." Photo: Google Maps

