Valentine's Day: The most romantic restaurants in Luton according to Tripadvisor

As if we haven’t just caught our breath from Christmas and New Year, Valentine’s Day (February 14) is here!

The holiday that celebrates all things love can feel cheesy, especially with the huge teddy bears and bunches of roses. And especially for us single folks, it’s something we can celebrates with friends (AKA gal-entines).

So in case you forgot to get your other half a card, or you want to go out for food with your besties, here are some places to go this weekend for a romantic meal – if you can manage to book a table!

We consulted Tripadvisor for their picks for the most romantic places for food in Luton. We removed the restaurants that are no longer in business.

1 . Carriages Bar & Restaurant Inside the Linton House Hotel, on Tennyson Road, is Carriages Bar & Restaurant. Last month, one customer said: "Having lived in and around Luton for 30 years we thought we knew where to eat in the town but a friend from out of town recommended Carriages and we were not disappointed."

2 . La Trattoria Bute Street's La Trattoria comes in at number two on our list. In December, one happy customer wrote: "Being going to this hidden gem for years. Cosy atmosphere. Friendly welcoming staff. Great home cooked Italian food and excellent wines to choose from."

3 . Lartista Ristorante At number three on our list is Lartista Ristorante, on Guildford Street. A review on Tripadvisor says: "Food, atmosphere, service all top notch, Chef came and chatted to us, the other staff were attentive & fun. 9 starters and mains all delivered beautifully, great portions!"

4 . Jay Raj Indian Cuisine Coming in at number four is this Indian restaurant on Hitchin Road in Stopsley. One review said: "Great food, very tasty. good service too. Very attentive. Will come back anytime. The menu is very clear too, easy to understand."