Wetherspoons have confirmed its opening hours for Easter weekend 🍻

Many people will be heading to the pub over Easter

Wetherspoons has confirmed its opening hours during Easter weekend

Wetherspoons has a breakfast deal for £2.99

Easter weekend is set to begin on Good Friday, which takes place on Friday April 18, 2025. The cultural holiday will come to an end on Bank Holiday Monday, which takes place on Monday April 21 2025.

Wetherspoons is one of the most popular pub chains across the UK, known for serving up a great selection of food and drinks at reasonable prices.

Given its popularity, and the fact that many people will be heading to the pub to celebrate over the Easter holidays, members of the public are asking whether or not Wetherspoons will be open during Easter weekend.

Wetherspoons Easter 2025 opening hours | Fiona Hanson/PA Wire

What time will Wetherspoons be open over the Easter weekend?

While supermarkets and other establishments have confirmed reduced hours over the Easter period, Wetherspoons has confirmed that it will be operating under regular opening hours.

Wetherspoons confirmed that its regular opening hours will be in place across Good Friday, Saturday, Easter Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.

What are Wetherspoons regular hours?

Wetherspoons across the UK typically open at 8am and close between the hours of 12am and 1am. The pub tends to stay open later from Thursday to Sunday.

Different branches may operate different opening and closing times, so it is always important to check your local Wetherspoons to confirm.

Do Wetherspoons have any deals available for Easter?

Wetherspoons does not have any specific deal available for Easter, but there are still plenty of food and drink offers to take advantage of during the Easter period.

Current deals from Wetherspoons include; breakfast deals for £2.99, free refills on hot drinks for £1.56, steak club, curry club, and more.

