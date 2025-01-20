Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

2025 is the year of the snake

Chinese New Year 2025 takes place on Wednesday January 29

Certain chinese food consumed is meant to bring good luck and fortune for the new year

Chinese New Year is a festival celebrating the beginning of the new year on the Chinese calendar.

Taking place on Wednesday January 29, 2025, Chinese New Year is one of the most important holidays in Chinese culture.

Chinese New Year is widely celebrated across the world, including in the UK.

Here is everything you need to know about Chinese New Year, including the food significance to the celebration.

What are the traditions of Chinese New Year?

The celebration of Chinese New Year is to remove the bad and the old from the previous year to welcome in the good and the new of a brand-new year.

Celebrations include lion and dragon dancing, temple fairs and flower market shopping. It is also a time for family and friends to get together and reunite to celebrate.

As part of the celebrations, people will clean their houses and decorate with Chinese New Year decor, which includes lanterns and red couplets.

When is Chinese New Year and what is the food significance?

How do they decide which animal will represent Chinese New Year?

2025 is the year of the snake according to the Chinese calendar.

An animal will represent each year with previous years including the dragon for 2024, the rabbit for 2023 and the rat for 2022.

The Chinese zodiac has a designated animal for each year, which runs in a 12-year cycle. Each animal represents different qualities, with the snake representing grace, intelligence and intuition.

What is the food significance of Chinese New Year?

Food is an incredibly important part of the Chinese New Year celebrations, with families getting together to eat a meal on Chinese New Year’s Eve either at home or within a restaurant.

Certain dishes consumed carry symbolic meanings, which are meant to bring good luck and fortune for the upcoming year. Popular Chinese food for Chinese New Year include dumplings, spring rolls, fish and noodles.

The symbolic meanings associated with these foods include wealth, an increase in prosperity, and happiness and longevity.

Chinese restaurants are very welcoming during Chinese New Year, inviting all to join in the celebration of Chinese New Year.

