Easter Monday supermarket hours: When UK stores close and opening times
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Easter Monday will be held on April 21
- Easter Monday will be a bank holiday
- Supermarkets will be open with reduced hours
Easter Monday (also Bank Holiday Monday) is set to take place on Monday April 21.
Easter is coming to an end, and supermarkets will resume the usual opening hours soon.
However, for Easter Monday, supermarkets will still be operating under reduced hours.
If you need to head to the supermarkets on Easter Monday, here is a guide to the opening hours of each major UK supermarket.
Asda
Asda will be open from 7am to 10pm on Easter Monday.
Morrisons
Morrisons will be open from 7am to 8pm on Easter Monday.
Lidl
Lidl will be open from 9am to 9pm on Easter Monday.
Aldi
Aldi will open from 8am to 8pm on Easter Monday.
M&S Food
M&S Food will be open from 10am to 6pm on Easter Monday.
Waitrose
Waitrose will be open from 8am to 8pm on Easter Monday.
Sainsbury’s
Sainsbury’s will be open from 7am to 10pm on Easter Monday.
Tesco
Tesco will be open from 8am to 6pm on Easter Monday.
Co-op
Co-op will be open from 7am to 10pm on Easter Monday.
If you have a food and drink story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.