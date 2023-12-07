Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of Wigmore Slimming World Group are jumping into the festive spirit after a successful year.

The group has donned their Christmas jumpers for their latest weigh-in at Wigmore Church.

Group lead Julie Horrocks said she couldn't be prouder of the members ‘smashing their goal well in to 2023’.

The group has collectively lost over 80 stone.

She said: “When we’re trying to lose weight it’s inevitable that life will get in the way. Having a network of people who understand and care, and who can help you learn to cope with lapses is key to successful weight loss in the long-term.”

Research, of over one million slimmers, found attending a group helps people to lose weight, with members who attend at least 75 per cent of group sessions losing more weight.