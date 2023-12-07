Wigmore Slimmers jump into the festive season after a successful year
and live on Freeview channel 276
Members of Wigmore Slimming World Group are jumping into the festive spirit after a successful year.
The group has donned their Christmas jumpers for their latest weigh-in at Wigmore Church.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Group lead Julie Horrocks said she couldn't be prouder of the members ‘smashing their goal well in to 2023’.
She revealed the group collectively lost over 80 stone this year, with two weigh-ins left.
She said: “When we’re trying to lose weight it’s inevitable that life will get in the way. Having a network of people who understand and care, and who can help you learn to cope with lapses is key to successful weight loss in the long-term.”
Research, of over one million slimmers, found attending a group helps people to lose weight, with members who attend at least 75 per cent of group sessions losing more weight.
Anyone interested in joining the group on Tuesdays, at 9.30am, can call or message Julie on 07722166672.