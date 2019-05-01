Funding boost for Next Generation Youth Theatre to help young people in Luton

Next Generation Youth Theatre (NGYT) is delighted to announce it has been awarded funding from Arts Council England.

The money was awarded to the performing arts group through the Test Beds Elevator programme at the University of Bedfordshire. NGYT was set up in 2012 by Laura Segal and David Lloyd to provide high quality, accessible and inclusive dance and theatre opportunities to young people in Luton.

David said: “It is fantastic news, it is really great and will help us move forward with the work we want to do in the community. The funding will make a big difference, it will help with ‘Up Our Street: Pop Ups’ an exciting programme of events and activities hosted by NYGT in north west Luton. We will be providing workshops, opportunities to watch and be a part of performances and the chance to create and showcase new work.

“We want to say a huge thank you to Emma and the team at Test Beds who supported us as their Elevator artists. Also huge thanks to all our supporters, artists and partners.”

Lauren Segal, project manager for Up Our Street Ups, said: “The Pop Ups are designed for people aged up to 25 and include street dance, contemporary dance, drama, beatboxing, freerunning, drumming, singing, art, writing, open mic sessions, parent and child sessions, mentoring as well as performances from professional companies and local young people. We are focusing on four main areas Leagrave, Hockwell Ring, Lewsey Farm and Marsh Farm.”

A spokesman for the University of Bedfordshire said: “The Arts and Culture team at the University of Bedfordshire are pleased to have been able to support NGYT. We look forward to continuing to partner with NGYT in the future and seeing how the funding from Arts Council England will support them to become an increasingly resilient cultural organisation.”

NGYT is looking for matchfunders to sponsor the event, if any businesses would like to know more information contact Lauren on lauren@ngyt.co.uk.

David added: “We have also partnered up with Young Minds who support young people with their mental health and well being. We will be signposting people to their services and how they can help.

“It is a really important partnership for us and shows people the focus NYGT has on young people and their confidence and mental health.”

For more information abot NYGT and the projects they run visit: www.nygt.co.uk.