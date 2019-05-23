Genting Casino Luton unveils £750,000 refurbishment

Genting Casino Luton has unveiled its £750,000 refurbishment which saw improvements to the poker room, bar and lounge areas.

The casino, on Skimpot Road, underwent a refurbishment to improve its live gaming offering.

Genting Casino Luton refurbishment

As part of the renovation, the wall that previously separated the two gaming rooms has been knocked down to create one large gaming area and there are now 40 slot machines in the casino.

A wall has also been built to separate the poker room from the gaming room and the bar and lounge have been upgraded with new decor, flooring and furniture.

James Harvey, General Manager at Genting Casino Luton, said: “We are all incredibly proud to unveil our brand-new refurbishment.

“We are confident that the changes will offer our valued customers an improved gaming experience and we are particularly excited about the new poker offering.

Genting Casino Luton refurbishment

“Customers looking to socialise and meet up with friends at the casino can also enjoy the newly refurbished bar and lounge areas.”