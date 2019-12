Luton BID are inviting residents to enjoy some festive favourites in St George's Square on Saturday, December 21.

The town will come alive with Christmas music from 12pm when Luton Concert Band will play festive favourites in St George’s Square.

St George's Square in Luton. Photo by Google Maps

The event is organised by Luton BID and the performances will take place at 12noon and 1.15pm for 45 minutes.

The free event is suitable for all ages.