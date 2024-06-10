138 new eco-friendly homes coming to Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A local housebuilder has confirmed that 138 new homes are coming to the village of Harlington.

Redrow South Midlands has launched its latest development, Pilgrims Chase on Sundon Road – from neighbouring development, Stone Hill Meadow in Lower Stondon.

The development will offer a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection, which features traditional, 1930s-inspired exteriors combined with contemporary, high-spec interiors. Prices start from £525,000 and are available to reserve now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of the 138 new homes at Pilgrims Chase, all have been designed with innovative low carbon technology, and include cost-effective initiatives to help homeowners save on their bills. Each home will also feature air source heat pumps and underground floor heating as standard in line with the housebuilder’s goal to reach its ambitious target to achieve Net Zero across the whole business and supply chain by 2050.

138 new eco-friendly homes coming to Bedfordshire

One of the house types available is the detached Oxford Lifestyle, boasting three double bedrooms each with its own ensuite. Downstairs, the home has an expansive open-plan kitchen and dining area and is perfect for socialising. While a separate large lounge, complete with bay window, provides the ideal place to relax and unwind for all of the family.

Located in Harlington, the sought-after area offers a country lifestyle with a city vibe. The development is near an abundance of rural walks, grassland spots perfect for picnics, and countryside pubs, while also offering convenience for commuters with a direct train to St Pancreas. Pilgrims Chase is also just an 18-minute drive from Luton airport – ideal for weekend get-aways and family holidays.

Those interested in finding out more about Pilgrims Chase can now book an appointment at Stone Hill Meadow, on Bedford Road, to speak to a sales consultant and find out more before the show homes open at the development in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “We are really excited to be launching our eco-friendly Heritage Collection homes at Pilgrims Chase, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to Stone Hill Meadow, where potential homeowners can find out more.

“Not only do our homes feature traditional Arts and Crafts inspired architecture and a high interior specification, but their energy efficiency ratings will also be among the best on the new build market – helping residents to live more sustainably while lowering their energy bills.

“This development will be incredibly well-connected, and with many good schools nearby, is set to be a perfect family haven. We’ve had a lot of interest already, so we’d encourage those in the market for a beautiful new home to take advantage of this opportunity and enquire now so they don’t miss out on relaxing in their dream home this winter.”

Pilgrims Chase offers a range of eco-friendly, family homes in the medieval village of Harlington. With a host of good local schools, direct trains to St Pancreas in just fifty minutes, and Luton airport a short drive away, the development is ideal for families and commuters alike.