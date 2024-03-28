Betty makes Luton's Little Bramingham Farm her home from home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At Little Bramingham Farm residential care home in Luton, Bedfordshire, the care team has welcomed a new resident, Betty Taylor, after she enjoyed her respite break so much, she decided to make the care home her permanent home.

Betty originally visited Little Bramingham Farm for a six-week respite break last November. “I wanted to experience life at the care home and see what it was really like on a daily basis so I could make an informed decision as to whether or not I could - or would - make Little Bramingham Farm my new home,” said Betty.

Betty had been living on her own with Carers visiting four times a day, but felt she needed a bit more support, more interactions, motivation and engagement, so decided that a respite break would be a good idea for her to see how she liked living in a residential care home environment.

Respite Break to Permanent Resident, Betty Taylor at Little Bramingham Farm

“I really enjoyed my respite stay,” added Betty. “I loved the company of the other residents, being able to chat with everyone in such a cosy and welcoming place and, to top it all, the care team were lovely. It didn’t take me long to realise that I would be much happier, safer and content at Little Bramingham Farm. I really did enjoy the experience so much. It made my decision very easy.”

79-year-old Betty was born in Southampton on 31st July 1944 - and will be celebrating her milestone 80th birthday this year. However, Betty grew up in the London borough of Barnet. Barnet’s name comes from the Anglo-Saxon word, Baernet, meaning 'the place cleared by burning'. Baernet was later prefixed by Chipping, meaning 'the market'. This came about when permission was granted to the Abbot of St Albans to hold a weekly market or fair in Barnet. Barnet Fair still means 'hair', in Cockney Rhyming Slang, so shows some measure of the Fair's former fame and importance.

Betty, who went to Barnet’s Whitings School, says her favourite class was cookery. “I liked going to school, but without a doubt, I liked the cookery lessons the best. I love my food and I especially love the roast dinners the chef at the care home makes, they are delicious,” Betty added.

“Betty has embraced living at Little Bramingham Farm and has really adapted well to life here,” said Karen Charity, the care home’s Activities Coordinator. “Betty joins in with many of our wide range of daily activities, and loves talking to people – she’s made lots of care home friends. She’s such a lovely lady and likes to look out for everyone. Betty enjoys a good joke and laugh and always tells me how lovely my perfume is.”

Little Bramingham Resident, Betty Taylor

“My days are chock-a-block, there’s always something to do or get involved with, and the care I receive is excellent, I cannot find fault with anyone or anything,” Betty continued. “The admission process was quick, smooth and easy, and I was made so welcome from day one and now I am here, I am able to see so much more of my family which is perfect. If anyone is thinking about having a respite break here, I’d say go for it, you’ll definitely enjoy it and everyone is so kind and lovely.”

“Betty really has immersed herself into life at Little Bramingham Farm and is a warm, friendly and sociable lady,” said Emma Lawrance, the Registered Manager at the care home said: “It’s a joy to have her living here with us and so reassuring and great to know that she enjoyed her respite break so much that she decided that Little Bramingham Farm was the perfect place for her to come and live permanently; it’s wonderful to have her here with us.”

“The respite break was a great way for me to test the waters so to speak and see if I liked living at Little Bramingham Farm and in a care home atmosphere, which I thoroughly did,” Betty continued. “Everyone here is so nice and friendly and I am so well looked after and feel so safe, I couldn’t wish for a better place to be.

