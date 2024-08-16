Check out this 4-bedroom house once part of the Manor of Toddington - and on the market for the first time in decades

Glengarriff, on Park Road, has a 24ft bespoke fitted kitchen, a Marston & Langinger conservatory, three log burning stoves, three reception rooms and oodles of space outside.

There are four double bedrooms, a boot room, snug, study, utility room and garage. Outside, there is an electric gated entrance at the front, while at the back is a raised terrace - perfect for parties and al fresco dining.

The house was built in the 1870s, and was part of the Manor of Toddington until the early 20th century. If you fancy a slice of Bedfordshire history, it could all be yours for £1,250,000, you can find the listing here.

Ready to take a tour around? Keep scrolling!

Front You can see the perfectly trimmed hedges around the property, and you can get into your new home via your private, electric gates

Reception hall As you first go in, you're greeted by a Gothic arched entrance porch leading into a double-height reception hall.

Sitting room The main sitting room, to the left of the hallway, has a bay window and seat to the front, with double doors to the conservatory at the back. It has an oak panelled chimney breast with carved mantle and log burner. Imagine the cosy nights by the fire!